Environmental groups sue FAA for SpaceX launch that exploded in April

By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

Environmental groups are suing the Federal Aviation Administration in federal court over SpaceX’s launch of its massive Starship rocket last month.

The rocket — the most powerful ever built — lifted off the pad, spewing debris over miles, before exploding over the Gulf of Mexico four minutes into flight.

This story is breaking news and it will be updated.

