Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:52 AM

Environmental groups sue FAA for SpaceX launch that exploded in April

By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

Environmental groups are suing the Federal Aviation Administration in federal court over SpaceX’s launch of its massive Starship rocket last month.

The rocket — the most powerful ever built — lifted off the pad, spewing debris over miles, before exploding over the Gulf of Mexico four minutes into flight.

This story is breaking news and it will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content