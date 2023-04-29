Poland claims Russian school by court order; Moscow angered

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw authorities have moved to claim a school building that served children of Russian diplomats. The authorities were acting on a Polish court verdict. But the move drew an angry reaction from Moscow. Poland’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday that it had asked Warsaw authorities to claim the property. Poland says it should have been returned by Russia years ago. Police and a court official came to the building which isn’t a part of Russia’s Embassy or diplomatic premises. They gave the Russian side until Saturday evening to hand it over which took place. But Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Polish authorities “invaded” the school and called it a “blatant violation of the Vienna Convention” and vowed “harsh reaction.”

