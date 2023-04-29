Monterey County launches shelter accommodation program for Pajaro flood victims

PAJARO,Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County is beginning its transition to other temporary emergency shelter options for people impacted by March storms.

The program will move those who are eligible from the mass emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds. The population at the shelter has been declining over the last few weeks and is currently at 145.

The number of hotel rooms is limited and those interested had to apply for the program at Pajaro Park on Saturday between 10 AM and 5 PM.

As of Saturday at 1 PM, the county had secured 100 hotel rooms in the Watsonville area and 49 families had already applied.

Residents need to bring documentation to be eligible:

• Photo ID

• Proof of Residency to validate pre-disaster living- One of the following:

o Bill in your name (Credit card, doctor, cell phone, etc.)

o School records

o Utility bill

o Lease/rental agreement

o Vehicle registration

o Bank statement with name/address

o Insurance policy (Car, rental, homeowner)

o Property Tax bill

o Mortgage agreement

o Notice of action from Monterey County (Cal Works, Cal Fresh, MediCal)

Monterey County says this is the first sign-up opportunity for the new program and additional dates will be announced. They're also working to secure more hotel rooms.

The County’s Emergency Shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds will remain open for the time

being to house those impacted by flooding and who may not be eligible for other shelter options;

however, new guests are no longer being accepted. This change does not affect those current staying at

the shelter, who can remain and continue to receive the services that the shelter provides until such time

that the shelter closes.