Battle for late Johnny Winter’s music to play out in court

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nearly nine years after Johnny Winter’s death, a battle for control of the legendary blues guitarist’s music is being fought in court with allegations of theft and greed flying. The legal fight has pitted Winter’s former personal manager and bandmate, Paul Nelson, against the family of bluesman’s late wife, who died in 2019. Winter’s in-laws say Nelson took more than $1.5 million from his music business, including auctioning off some of his guitars. Nelson and his wife have countersued, saying Susan Winter’s siblings swooped in when she was medicated and dying of cancer and tricked her into giving them control of Winter’s music. Both sides deny the others’ accusations.

