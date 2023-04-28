Monterey County District Attorney Victims Dedication Ceremony honors 24 years of victims

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Friday marks the end of this year's crime victims' awareness week.

This afternoon at the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, people gathered to honor the local lives lost.

Victims, survivors, their families, policemen, government officials, and community members came together to support victims' rights.

One of the speakers was Sasha Stone, the daughter of Sonia Stone, who was murdered in Carmel more than 40 years ago.

“I don’t know all it took for victims of survivors to be here today, but of all of the places that you could’ve been, you chose to be here, and that tells me you’re extraordinary," said Sasha Stone.

After Sasha spoke, families and friends of homicide victims were invited to share the names of loved ones lost to an act of violence.

"I know the county works cold cases, and they’re pretty good about it. It’s a good meeting we had today. They found one that was 40 years cold case, and they found the guy. That's just awesome. That’s how Monterey County works."

White doves were released into the sky after all the names were read aloud.