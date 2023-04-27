Skip to Content
today at 2:20 PM
Two suspects arrested for murder of man found down a hillside of Highway 9

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced they solved a homicide case Thursday for a body found down a hillside of Highway 9 near mile marker 3.56 in early April.

At around 7 p.m. on April 11, 2023, deputies were called for a report of a dead body found. Detectives determined the death was suspicious.

The Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Oliver Waterfall, 24, of San Jose. An autopsy determined his cause of death was a gunshot.

Detectives spent two weeks interviewing with people and checking surveillance footage.

Wednesday, they arrested Dennis Nova, 27, of San Jose, and Diana Ornelas, 22, of Santa Clara, for the murder of Waterfall. The motive is believed to stem from a personal matter, said detectives.

