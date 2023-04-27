EU team presses on with probe of Lebanon Central Bank chief

BEIRUT (AP) — A European judicial team is pressing on with its corruption probe of Lebanon’s embattled Central Bank governor, questioning one of his aides and summoning his brother for another hearing next week. The delegation from France, Germany, and Luxembourg is on its third visit to Lebanon to interrogate suspects and witnesses in an ongoing investigation of Governor Riad Salameh and associates over several financial crimes and the laundering of some $330 million. Lebanese judicial officials say Salameh’s associate, Marianne Hoayek, was questioned for several hours on Thursday. The European team also summoned Raja Salameh, the governor’s brother, for questioning next week after he didn’t show up at an earlier session, citing illness.

