Decision to potentially switch fire fighting service at Monterey Regional Airport delayed

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- There was tension between the Monterey Airport District Board and the Monterey Fire Department at Thursday's board meeting.

This tension comes after which fire agency the airport district board will choose for its future fire service provider at the airport.

The Monterey Airport District Board Executive Director Michael LaPier recommends the board choose Pro-Tec., a private for-profit fire protection company based in Wisconsin, over the Monterey Fire Department.

The Monterey County Fire Department is not ok if they choose Pro-Tec because Pro-Tec will have a reduction in fire and ems services around the airport and the surrounding communities.

The Monterey Fire Department says their proposal is more expensive than Pro-Tec's by roughly $137 thousand, but the added cost is worth it because they'll have exceptional service to the airport and the community.

"We never want to tie the public safety to a bottom line or a profit margin," said 10th District Vice President Stephan Gilman. "This company is going to be bare-bones minimum for the airport."

The Monterey Airport District Board has not reached a decision.

They say they plan on moving this item to next week.