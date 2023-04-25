Soledad and Greenfield accepting donations for Pajaro

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Two cities in South Monterey County are coming together to help out residents who were affected by the winter storms in Pajaro.

For residents who cannot take items to the main drop off locations, community members can bring them to Greenfield City Hall and Soledad City Hall.

All In Monterey County said they are no longer accepting clothing. However, they are accepting paper towels, laundry detergent, hair brushes, deodorant, shower shoes and protective clothing.

If you want to donate by check, you can make it out to one of the following organziations.

American Red Cross Central Coast and Hope Crisis Response Network.

The checks can be dropped off at Greenfield City Hall and all items will be delivered on a weekly basis.