News
Moose strolls into Alaska movie theater, snacks on popcorn

A moose ambled into a Kenai, Alaska movie theater last week, surprising employees who had propped the door open for fresh air, and proceeded to munch on leftover popcorn found near a trash can.

The uninvited guest stopped by at around 8 p.m. and was later escorted out of the theater by workers without any harm or damage.

The sizable creature appeared uninterested in the movies being shown, instead heading straight for the discarded popcorn in the lobby.

