Published 11:47 AM

1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting outside of North Beach strip club

By James Torrez

Police in San Francisco are investigating a possible mass shooting in the North Beach neighborhood.

At least one person was killed, and as many as four others were wounded. 

The shooting happened just past 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Broadway and Columbus, outside of The Condor Club, a popular strip club. 

A tourist, visiting from Great Britain told KTVU there were as many as a dozen gunshots.

Police said they did recover a gun from the scene. It was found outside a nearby liquor store. 

FOX 35

