Magnitude 7.1 quake hits remote Pacific, no tsunami threat

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A magnitude 7.1 quake struck in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean on Monday but did not appear to generate a tsunami. The quake struck near the Kermadec Islands about 560 miles northeast of New Zealand’s North Island. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake posed no threat to Hawaii and the wider Pacific. A localized potential for a tsunami passed without any confirmed impact. New Zealand emergency officials were assessing the quake further but reiterated the standard advice for people to move away from coastal areas if they felt a long or strong quake. The Kermadec Islands are uninhabited except for occasional scientific work.

