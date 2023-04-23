Governments race to rescue diplomats, citizens from Sudan

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The U.S. military has airlifted embassy officials out of Sudan and international governments were racing to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens trapped in the capital. Meanwhile, rival generals battled for control of Africa’s third-largest country for a ninth straight day Sunday. Fierce fighting raged in Omdurman, the neighboring city across the Nile from Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. This came despite a declared cease-fire that was to coincide with the three-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. After a week of bloody battles that have hindered rescue efforts, U.S. special forces swiftly evacuated some 70 U.S. embassy staffers.

