UC Santa Cruz students march for climate change

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's Earth Day Saturday, and students in Santa Cruz are using the opportunity to bring awareness to climate change.

Around noon, UC Santa Cruz Students met on campus, where the Youth Earth Day Strike started.

They held signs that said "Climate Justice Now" as they marched from campus to downtown.

We asked students why it's important for them to bring attention to this issue.

"It's important to take care of the earth because the earth includes our people, and I love people. I just want to protect it in any way I can," said UCSC student Gwen Parden.

Later, the UC students met up with Santa Cruz high and middle school students who also walked out of school to strike.

They have a list of demands for the city, local schools, and the UC system, including things like better bike infrastructure, more climate education and reduced fossil fuel use.