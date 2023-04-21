How the Friendliest Catch in Santa Cruz is using sustainable fishing to preserve the ocean

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- This week is Earth Week. A commercial fishing crew out in Santa Cruz ensuring they're environmentally conscious while also keeping their business afloat.

Matt Rockhold is the captain of the Friendliest Catch. Before being a commercial fisherman, he was a professional surfer for over 20 years. Rockhold has a deep respect and love for the ocean.

“When I think about sustainable fishing, it kind of starts at the top,” said Rockhold. “It starts with the fishermen.”

“We have a great long-term relationship with the ocean. We want to do everything we can, even though we are commercial fishermen, we want to preserve the ocean.”

Even though Rockhold runs a business, he’s ensuring they stay environmentally conscious and aware.

“All our equipment is electric,” said Rockhold. “We are trying to use everything that is the most efficient and best for the environment, from our four-stroke outboard Kotor and our crab puller.”

Part of sustainable fishing is also using recycled bait. Rockhold told KION they take fresh fish scraps from H&H to use while they’re out checking their pods. He also started sharing his ocean adventures on Tik Tok.

One of their segments is called the Barnacle Chronicles, where they pop the barnacles off the shell of crabs before releasing them back into the water.

“Everything we encounter out there, we get to share it with our following,” said Rockhold.

The crew doesn't just catch crabs. They also catch fish like halibut. But those aren't the only sea creatures getting caught in their pod. Sea creatures like lingcod or octopus also appear and are released back into the ocean.

Rockhold said there are many challenges that commercial fishermen face, but he believes that sustainable fishing is the future.

“I feel like the way that we fish and what we represent is kind of the future of commercial fishing,” said Rockhold. “I really feel like being sustainable, and going far and beyond and being humane, I really feel like is the future of fishing.”

Rockhold told KION he’s working with Monterey Bay Fishery Trust, trying to figure out how to incentive more fishermen to use sustainable fishing methods.

To learn more about the Friendliest Catch, you can follow them on TikTok. You can also see more on Matt Rockhold’s TikTok.