Name-that-tune game Heardle dropped by Spotify after a year

NEW YORK (AP) — Heardle, the name-that-tune game inspired by the Wordle craze, is being dropped by Spotify less than a year after the music-streaming giant acquired it. Spotify confirmed the move in a statement Saturday. Similar to what the New York Times-owned Wordle does with letters, Heardle plays fleeting moments of a song from the Spotify catalog and challenges users to see how quickly they can guess it. Users can then play the song on Spotify. The company acquired the game in July as a means of music discovery. But it said Saturday that it is going to focus on other ways of doing that.

