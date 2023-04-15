G7 building consensus for faster end to carbon emissions

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations are working toward a consensus on phasing out carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. The G-7 energy and environment ministers gathered in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo are expected to issue a communique Sunday that balances climate and other environmental concerns with needs for energy security. The talks are in advance of a G-7 summit in May. Japan has focused its own national strategy on so-called clean coal, hydrogen and nuclear energy. U.S. officials voiced support for that approach, while others want a faster transition to renewable energy. The talks in Sapporo will also focus on biodiversity loss and other global challenges.

