Tampa Bay Rays tie Major League Baseball record after starting season 13-0

By Thomas Schlachter and Jacob Lev, CNN

The Tampa Bay Rays have made history with their incredible unbeaten start to the Major League Baseball (MLB) season.

Following a 9-3 win against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, the Rays picked up their 13th consecutive win.

The Rays are now tied with the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves for the longest win streak to start the season in the modern era (since 1900).

The game got off to a quiet start with Tampa down 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. However, this would soon change.

The home side powered in seven runs in the fifth and took complete control of the game, knowing history was waiting on the other side of a victory.

To wrap things up, Brandon Lowe crushed a huge home run to right center field and gave the Rays a 9-3 lead.

The 21,175 fans at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida were left to revel in the win and gave the team a rousing ovation after the final out, with fans shown holding a sign that said “History” on it.

Speaking after the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash spoke on his side’s run.

“Pretty amazing. Congrats to all of our guys. I’m glad that we did it at home because we had tremendous fan support throughout this entire homestand,” the 45-year-old said.

“They really got loud when we needed them to. It seemed like our guys were energized by that, no doubt. When you do something like that, they’re playing really well. There’s not one part of our game right now that we don’t feel good about.”

During the historic run the Rays have outscored opponents 101-30, according to the Bally Sports Sun broadcast.

The Rays have swept their respective series against the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Oakland Athletics and now the Red Sox.

Tampa Bay will look to break the record Friday when the team travels north of the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays to start a three-game series.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.