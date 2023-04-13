Man previously accused of impersonating health inspector arrested in Las Vegas child sex sting

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A man previously accused of impersonating a health inspector to steal from a business was arrested in a child sex sting, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced.

Dimitar Kolev, 22, is one of 15 people arrested during the sting. According to LVMPD, the operation took place April 6-7 and was a joint effort with the FBI, Henderson Police, North Las Vegas Police, Nevada Attorney General, US Air Force and Homeland Security. The operation was based out of North Las Vegas.

LVMPD said undercover agents would pose as juveniles online. Once the undercover officers were solicited for sex by the adults, a meeting was set up and the suspects were arrested, police said.

Last summer, Kolev was accused of posing as a health inspector to steal from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley.

Authorities said previously that in both cases, the suspect entered the businesses claiming to be a health inspector and convinced the employees to open their safe. After taking money from the safe, the suspect fled the area, Las Vegas police said.

Kolev told police that he picked the fast food locations because he “knew young kids worked there and they would be easily manipulated into opening the safe.” Kolev also told police that he will “continue to commit crimes after he gets out of jail in order for him to survive,” according to the arrest report.

The 14 others arrested in the sting were:

Nathan Foreman, 41; Cesar Martinez, 30; Ravinder Randhawa, 32; Luis Douglas, 29; Devin Fox, 24; Patrick Summary, 35; Angel De Jesus Padilla-Garcia, 29; James Hernandez, 56; Dion York, 26; Oliver Bulong, 25; Kristopher Gamarro, 22; Joseph Soto, 30; Jonah Labang, 21; Johnathon Brown, 37.

