French protesters storm headquarters of luxury giant LVMH

By Xiaofei Xu and Oliver Briscoe, CNN

Protesters forced their way into the Paris headquarters of luxury giant LVMH, as France saw a fresh round of demonstrations over government plans to raise the retirement age from 64 to 62.

“If Macron wants to find money to finance the pension system, he should come here to find it,” Fabien Villedieu, a union leader, told CNN affiliate BFMTV outside the LVMH building.

The protests came on the day shares in LVMH — which owns brands such as Louis Vuitton and Moët — jumped to a record high.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez warned that protesters might “hit out, often against what they see as capitalist signs,” on French radio RMC on Thursday morning.

Up to 600,000 people are expected to take to the streets against the pension reforms across France in the latest round of protests.

On Friday, the Constitutional Council is set to rule on the constitutionality of the divisive law.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron argues reforms are essential to rein in public finances, and has been standing firm, this week saying “the country must continue to move forward.”

