Years-long federal investigation leads to black market marijuana bust in Oklahoma City

By Zach Rael

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A years-long federal investigation has led to a huge black-market marijuana bust in Oklahoma City.

The suspect was accused of using a fake Amazon delivery truck to traffic thousands of pounds of marijuana around the metro. The federal court documents detailed exactly how the suspect was able to slip under the radar for so long.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the suspect, Brandon Ye, used to transport black market marijuana from an Amazon delivery van. According to court documents, the FBI has been investigating the illegal drug operation since November 2021.

The FBI said Ye would use his business, Arch Granite and Cabinetry, as a warehouse and pickup location for loads of drugs.

In the court documents, it says, “YE drives the Amazon Van to visit Oklahoma-based marijuana grows where large black trash bags containing vacuum-seals packages of marijuana are loaded and transported to initial stash houses controlled by YE.”

The marijuana would then be repackaged and transported to Ye’s warehouses in OKC. At these locations, the documents say, “At the warehouses, it appears that a semi-truck is loaded about once a week with marijuana for transportation out-of-state.”

Law enforcement pulled over one of those trucks back in February. Inside, “approximately 2,700 pounds of packaged marijuana, an amount of marijuana is well in excess of 1,000 kilograms, was found during a traffic stop on a semi-truck in Indiana.”

Right now, the suspect is charged with drug conspiracy in federal court.

