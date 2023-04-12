Update: Emotions boil over during angry exchange over racist Antioch police texts

By KPIX Staff

ANTIOCH (KPIX) — Antioch’s mayor had harsh words Tuesday for members of the police department who have been caught up in an FBI investigation over racist text messages.

Mayor Lamar Thorpe called for the firing of 26 officers accused of exchanging a slew of racist slurs, jokes and memes. These messages are directed against members of the Black and Latino communities and many involve the n-word.

The judge overseeing the criminal case against the officers said the content of the messages is “so offensive, it could incite further hate or racial animus.”

Thorpe was irate after learning details of the content of the texts on Tuesday, including a message specifically threatening him.

“Get the hell out of here. These people can go … they can go fly a kite for all I care,” said Thorpe. “Get out of my police department. We don’t need them here.”

Thorpe’s anger boiled over again at a council meeting Tuesday night.

“I’m disgusted,” he said. “I’m blown away that there were threats to my personal life in those text messages.”

Thorpe struggled to find the words to describe the impact to him and his family.

“I trusted the police department to, even, to… to…. Uh, while I’m at council meetings to support my, my, my daughter as she stays home alone sometimes, by doing, I would NEVER trust them to do that. Ever again.”

Among the text messages was one that read: “I’ll buy someone a prime rib if they take that *bleep* Mayor Thorpe out, with a whatever type of weapon.”

The text messages were brought to light last month as a result of an ongoing federal probe alleging fraud, bribery, drug distribution, and civil rights violations related to the use of force in the department. The officers involved are on paid leave.

Contra Costa County Public Defender Ellen McDonnell said the text messages will have a huge impact on criminal cases in Antioch. She issued the following statement to KPIX on Tuesday:

I have reviewed these text messages, they are abhorrent and reprehensible. They reveal an entrenched culture of hatred, racism, homophobia, misogyny, and violence throughout the Antioch Police Department. The racist, homophobic, and violent behavior of these officers will impact thousands and thousands of criminal cases including pending cases and past convictions related to the Antioch Police Department. I have reached out to District Attorney Becton and asked that she immediately pause all criminal filings and current prosecutions involving the Antioch Police Department. I have also requested that her office evaluate pending Antioch cases for immediate dismissal, and that they begin a comprehensive review of the many thousands of Antioch Police Department related convictions to determine which cases should be dismissed.

These racist text messages and the continued disclosures regarding the Antioch Police Department expose a pervasive and troubling culture which should undermine any reliance on the credibility of officers from the force. These text messages clearly constitute textbook violations of the California Racial Justice Act. Our office will initiate a widespread review of all cases involving the Antioch Police Department and will immediately begin seeking justice for those targeted by these officers.

Among the officers included on the list according to the newspaper was Rick Hoffman, the president of the Antioch Police Association, who is currently on administrative leave.

Thorpe has called for an outside audit of the internal affairs process stemming back six years.

The existence of the text messages became known last month as a result of an ongoing federal probe into Antioch and Pittsburg police officers.

According to Bay Area News Group, the FBI — which is investigating alleged fraud, bribery, drug distribution and civil rights violations related to the use of force in the department — found the messages after agents served search warrants on a number of officers’ homes.

Thorpe is promising major reforms at the police department. He has called for an independent audit of the department’s internal affairs process and wants the police chief to report directly to the city council, which was meeting Tuesday night to discuss the situation.

At the city council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Tamisha Torres-Walker said a department overhaul was needed.

“If we are going to keep our community safe, not just from crime, but also from the very people who are meant to protect and serve, we really need to think about how we do policing in a more drastic way,” she said.

