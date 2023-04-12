‘These workers deserve to get home:’ PennDOT placing emphasis on worker safety ahead of construction season

By JOHN SHUMWAY

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the trees and flowers bloom, so does the orange blossoming.

The orange of the construction barricades, barrels, and lane markers. With those come accidents, injuries, and deaths.

There is no way around it – deaths are almost a certainty in work zones this summer so the state is doing all it can to avoid them.

Construction zones may be the bane of your existence when gripping a steering wheel, but safely navigating one is important.

“I understand the importance of being places on time but it’s not so important that you could possibly impact yourself or someone in the work zones,” said PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary, Cheryl Moon-Sirianni.

It happens, a lot, including just last year.

“There were 1,293 work zone crashes, which resulted in 14 fatalities,” said Major Robert Krol, Director of the Bureau of Patrol of the Pennsylvania State Police. “That’s 14 too many.”

All 14 were drivers, but the toll on highway workers over the years is spelled out in this quiet memorial.

“These workers all deserve to get home safely,” added Moon-Sirianni. “So, please, please slow down and pay attention where you’re driving, especially in work zones.”

Thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure funding, there will be even more work zones this year so Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton has a simple request – put down the cell phone.

“Sadly, drivers are still choosing to be distracted, choose not to do that,” he said.

“Slow down in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, [and] please buckle up,” said Major Krol.

Automated speed enforcement cameras are back.

“Last year alone the speeds reduced about 17-percent by these cameras being put up in certain work zones,” Moon-Sirianni said.

“First offense is a written warning,” cautioned Major Krol about if you’re detected doing just 11 over the work zone speed limit. “Second offense is a $75 fine, and subsequent offenses are $150 each time.”

Over the years, PennDOT has tried to do more and more work overnight but that has become increasingly dangerous for construction workers. They’re now looking at moving more work back to daylight which will increase driver inconvenience.

The primary focus is to cut down on speeding and distractions.

Last year. 13 PennDOT employees were seriously injured when someone drove into a work zone, and that’s in addition to the almost 1,300 work zone crashes.

