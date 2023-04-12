Kansas man’s lawsuit says he was chased, tased for speeding

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that an 80-year-old Kansas man was pursued by police and tased by a deputy for driving 3 mph over the speed limit. John J. Sigg’s lawsuit names Allen County Sheriff Bryan J. Murphy and former Deputy Joseph Stotler. It seeks $250,000 in actual damages and an equal amount in punitive damages. In 2021, Sigg was clocked by an Iola, Kansas, officer going 38 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. The lawsuit says that when Sigg stopped and got out, officers surrounded him. The lawsuit says Stotler demanded that Sigg get on the ground and then, without warning, used the Taser on him. Sigg was treated at an emergency room.

