Capitola Police investigating armed robbery of an armored truck

Capitola Police

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police are investigating an armed robbery of an armored truck that took place on Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in front of the Bay Federal Credit Union on 3333 Clares Street around 11:21 a.m.

Officers said that a male suspect approached a security guard with a firearm and demanded money. The security guard complied with the suspect's demand.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a vehicle from the area. Nobody was injured in the robbery. Capitola Police is still looking for the suspect at this time.

Police said witnesses have described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his 30's, 5 feet and 8 inches tall and with short brown hair.

The suspect was seen wearing a black cloth face mask with a white logo, black gloves, blue jeans and gray shoes with white trim.

This is still an active investigation and anyone who has information is asked to call Capitola Police at 831-471-1141.

