Capitola Police investigating armed robbery of armored truck, looking for truck linked to crime

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police are investigating an armed robbery of an armored truck that took place on Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in front of the Bay Federal Credit Union on 3333 Clares Street around 11:21 a.m.

Officers said that a male suspect approached a security guard with a firearm and demanded money. The security guard complied with the suspect's demand.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a vehicle from the area. Nobody was injured in the robbery.

Police say this was a targeted robbery of the armored truck guard. Capitola Police is still looking for the suspect at this time.

Capitola Police added Friday that the suspect was believed to have used a black Toyota Tacoma to escape the scene. This truck had stolen license plates on it during the robbery.

Police said witnesses had described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and with short brown hair.

The truck was described as a black 2010-2015 body-style Toyota Tacoma SR5 with an access cab. Police said the truck has a slight lift kit, black Method brand wheels, all-terrain tires, a chrome rear bumper, and chrome tailgate emblems.

The tuck also has a small sticker or dealer information below “Tacoma” on the left of the tailgate. Oxidized headlights with the front grill spray painted black.

The suspect was seen wearing a black cloth face mask with a white logo, black gloves, blue jeans and gray shoes with white trim.

This is still an active investigation; anyone with information is asked to call Capitola Police at 831-471-1141.