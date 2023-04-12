Andalusia considers more irrigation near Spanish wetlands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A plan to increase irrigation in an area adjoining one of Europe’s most prized wetlands is set to advance Wednesday when lawmakers in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia vote in favor. The proposal to rezone the lands for irrigation goes against the advice of ecologists and repeated warnings from European officials. If the bill becomes law, some 1,500 hectares of land near the Doñana nature reserve will be declared as irrigable. This would act as an amnesty to the many farms that already use illegal wells to tap into the aquifer underlying the wetlands to grow strawberries that are exported across Europe.

