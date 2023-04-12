13-year-old leads California police on chase in stolen car and crashes, leaving 2 dead and nearly a dozen injured

Originally Published: 09 APR 23 11:55 ET

Updated: 12 APR 23 19:30 ET

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) -- Two people were killed and nearly a dozen more were injured after a 13-year-old crashed into two other vehicles while leading police on a chase in a stolen car in California over the weekend, authorities said.

One person died at the scene and a 4-year-old girl died Wednesday from her injuries, the Woodland Police Department said.

An officer had spotted a vehicle being driven erratically on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the police department. Woodland is about 15 miles northwest of Sacramento.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over and a pursuit followed, Woodland police said. The car then collided with two other vehicles, causing two cars to catch fire.

Police later determined the driver of the car involved in the pursuit was a 13-year-old boy in a stolen car. He was due to make his first court appearance Wednesday, police said.

The 4-year-old who died had been one of 11 people injured in the crash, police said.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating, police said.

