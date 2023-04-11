Volcano eruption on Russia’s Kamchatka spews vast ash clouds

MOSCOW (AP) — A volcano has erupted on far eastern Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. The eruption early Tuesday of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka’s most active volcanoes, spewed clouds of dust 20 kilometers (65,600 feet) into the sky. The ash cloud extended over 500 kilometers (more than 300 miles) northwest and engulfed several villages in grey volcanic dust. Officials closed the skies over the area to aircraft. Local authorities advised residents to stay indoors. Ash fell on 108,000 square kilometers (41,699 square miles) of territory, according to the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Survey. The scientists described the fallout as the biggest in nearly 60 years.

