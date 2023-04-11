Video: Man smashes window at Minneapolis mosque

By Web staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New video shows a man smashing glass at a Minneapolis mosque.

Early Monday, worshipers saw the man trying to get inside the Umatul Islam Mosque, located on 2nd Avenue South near East Lake Street.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Minnesota) says the vandalism is particularly concerning during the month of Ramadan, when Muslims gather daily for prayers.

CAIR is urging police to investigate it as a possible hate crime.

