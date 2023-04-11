Skyview High School EMT students get training from the Idaho National Guard

By Christinna Bautista

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Skyview High School students in Nampa got the opportunity to receive training exercises from the Idaho National Guard for two hours.

“In the medical field, they have lots of opportunities to do different things and go to different places. And my job, as a teacher, is to show them what’s out there,” said Colin Sesek, Instructor for Skyview High School.

From the landing to the training, students were enticed by the Idaho National Guard helicopter landing on the school’s front lawn.

Sesek noticed a decline in students interested in the medical field after the pandemic; with the help of the medics in the National Guard, he wants students to learn and see what it’s like to be a medic in the military.

“I’m still in the military, and I thought this would be a great way to get hands-on and eyes on, with real equipment and to be able to talk to real pilots, crew chiefs, flight medics and see if this is something they would be interested in,” said Sesek.

EMT students say that training like this will help them in their careers regardless of their medical path.

“And learning all the different modalities of all the different medical pathways is very intriguing to me, and it’s just one more thing that helps you learn how people are helped and kept safe when they are in need,” said Abby PastamcGee, a Skyview high school student.

