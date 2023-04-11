Sen. Tim Scott plans to launch 2024 exploratory committee Wednesday

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina plans to launch an exploratory committee for president on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Scott is scheduled to hold events in Iowa on Wednesday.

The Post and Courier was first to report on the plans.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.