Overnight lane closures of Highway 17 to begin on April 17
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans District 4 announced that there will be an overnight lane closure of one northbound and one southbound lane of Highway 17 between Hebard Road and Highway 9 starting on Friday night.
The overnight closure will be from 9:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M, Monday thru Friday.
Crews will be working on pavement rehabilitation, highway striping, guardrail repair and highway maintenance. Construction is expected to be completed by July.