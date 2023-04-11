Skip to Content
Overnight lane closures of Highway 17 to begin on April 17

Caltrans

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans District 4 announced that there will be an overnight lane closure of one northbound and one southbound lane of Highway 17 between Hebard Road and Highway 9 starting on Friday night.

The overnight closure will be from 9:00 P.M. to 6:00 A.M, Monday thru Friday.

A map of where the closure is expected to take place, photo of Caltrans District 4.

Crews will be working on pavement rehabilitation, highway striping, guardrail repair and highway maintenance. Construction is expected to be completed by July.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

