Italy planning 5-figure fines for monument and art vandalism

ROME (AP) — Italy will push for stiff, five-figure fines on vandals who damage monuments or other cultural sites. At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government approved proposed legislation, championed by the culture minister, that would impose fines as high as 60,000 euros (about $65,000) and such vandals. Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said that it recently cost the government 40,000 euros (almost $44,000) to clean the façade of the 15th-century Palazzo Madama, which is home to the Italian Senate, after it was vandalized recently. Just days ago, activists pressing for more action on climate change dumped black dye into the waters of a monumental fountain sculpted by Bernini at the foot of the Spanish Steps.

