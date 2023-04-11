Germany: ‘Uncooperative’ squirrel freed from manhole cover

BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters say they have freed an “uncooperative” squirrel that was stuck in a manhole cover in western Germany. The Dortmund fire department said it was alerted to a distressed red squirrel by a pedestrian Monday afternoon. A crew of firefighters who arrived at the scene carefully removed the manhole cover and tried to free the rodent. The fire department said that “this turned out to be quite complicated as the squirrel was uncooperative.” After further attempts the crew was able to extract the animal unharmed and it vanished up a nearby tree. In 2019, a similar squirrel rescue drew international attention. Authorities said they weren’t able to determine whether it was the same squirrel.

