Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election has indicated he will allow jurors to hear some testimony about threats directed at the company, but only to a point. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis on Tuesday granted a motion by Fox to prohibit any reference to specific threats or harassment directed at Dominion Voting Systems. But he said he would allow Dominion to talk generally about threats it had received to show how it has been damaged by the Fox broadcasts. A Dominion attorney characterized the company as “under siege” from the threats and false claims.

