Coweta firefighters move into mobile home

By Justin Ayer

COWETA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Coweta firefighters are officially in their new fire station – a mobile home – after mold discovered in their old one forced them to move out.

Some people may think of a mobile home as being small and cramped. But the one the Coweta Fire Department has is fairly modern. It’s even 2,000 square feet bigger than their old, downtown fire station.

After scoping out eight mobile homes stores, Interim Coweta Fire Chief Brian Woodward landed on one out of Muskogee for $132,000, paid for by city funds. It can sleep eight firefighters more privately than the old station. It has a modern kitchen and living space with a flatscreen TV, and more.

“We may be the only fire station with a bathtub, but it is what it is,” Woodward said with a laugh.

Business owners like Miranda Lee just wants her city’s first responders to have the best resources.

“You want to ensure they have a place to be that they can not be surrounded by mold,” Lee said.

The mobile home is only 60 yards away from the old fire station.

2 News reported last month that mold was discovered in their downtown fire station, and some firefighters got sick. They plan to spend around two years in the mobile home, with hopes their new north side fire station will be open soon.

“Everyone understands we’re getting something, it’s coming,” Woodward said. “It will be here. It’s a bumpy road until then.”

