81-year-old man loses electric wheelchair after flooding in Pajaro

PAJARO, Calif. (KION-TV)- When the residents of Pajaro returned to their homes after the river flooded the community, they were met with a pitiful scene. Many of their belongings are covered in mud and useless.

This was the case with Francisco Zamora, 81.

Francisco says that he had been depending on his electric chair for eight years to get around the neighborhood of the mobile home. When he returned to his house, he recounts that the water entered the storage room, and he could not turn it on again.

"My feet hurt a lot, they had given me that chair, and I had it in that little room; it got wet and no longer turned on," said Francisco Zamora.

Francisco says that his legs hurt a lot and that a friend gave him the chair to be able to get around easily because it is hard for him to walk a lot and even go to the nearest store.

How did the chair help you? "Well, with the chair, I would go out here, and there I would turn around, to walk, well, a little." Telemundo interview, Francisco Zarmora

You can still see parts of the electric chair that were essential for Mr. Francisco's mobility in the common garbage can. Now, he's tied to his house,

“Well, I feel a little bad, although I do get out a little bit, even if I hobble, that's where I get out, but my feet hurt… and I was very happy in the chair,” said Francisco.

Francisco lives alone, although his daughters occasionally visit and help him. He spends most of the day just watching the cars go by. For hours he sleeps sitting in an old truck or attached to a plastic chair.

What did he think at that moment? "Well, I felt really bad, but, well, what was I doing, I had to throw it away… we also had a praise pot here, and the water also came, and it didn't turn on, and we threw it there too… We threw away a lot of things that we had." Telemundo Interview, Francisco Zamora

Francisco has tried to apply for local assistance and is hoping to receive financial help to buy a new chair. We contacted FEMA representatives, and they assured us that residents who requested assistance would be able to claim items lost due to flooding.