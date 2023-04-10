Santa Cruz native Hayley Jones gets drafted sixth overall by the Atlanta Dream

NEW YORK CITY, (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz native and Stanford guard Hayley Jones has realized her ultimate dream as she got drafted with the sixth overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

During her senior season, Jones played in all 35 games for the Cardinal where she averaged 13.5 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game.

She was an instrumental part of leading the Cardinal to their third National Championship in 2021. She was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in 2021.

Jones was born in Santa Cruz but played her high school basketball at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose. She was named the Naismith Prep Player of the year and a McDonald's All-American.

Hayley will begin her rookie season against the Dallas Wings on May 20.