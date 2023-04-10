Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 1:11 PM

Pasadena Humane matching donations for injured animals after saving adorable dog hit by truck

By ABC7.com staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PASADENA, California (KABC) — Pasadena Humane is seeking donations after saving the life of a dog who was hit by a truck.

The dog, Prince, was brought to them after being badly injured.

Prince had to have his injured leg amputated, and now he’s recovering and starting to feel better.

Pasadena Humane is now raising money to help animals like Prince.

They say until May 15, the Elizabeth M. Falk Foundation will match donations dollar for dollar, up to $30,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content