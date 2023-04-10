NY state budget delayed again amid talks on bail, housing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state lawmakers passed another week-long extension for the state’s budget Monday to ensure state operations run undisrupted and workers get paid as budget negotiations continue. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli highlighted the need for lawmakers to push the deadline for a budget yet again when he sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday, urging her to take action to ensure eighty-three thousand state workers could get paid in time for the next payroll cycle. The comptroller said lawmakers will not be paid themselves until a budget is passed. It is not clear how long it’ll take to reach an agreement.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

