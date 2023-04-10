Family: QB Haskins was drugged before he was fatally struck

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The family of deceased Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit claiming he was drugged, robbed and extorted before he was fatally struck while standing drunk on a highway after running out of gas. The Florida lawsuit alleges that the former Ohio State star was drugged and robbed by a man and three women in the hours before the April 2022 accident. The lawsuit does not give any specifics. The 24-year-old had been in South Florida for offseason workouts with Steelers teammates when the accident happened. A medical examiner’s report released last year said Haskins had a blood-alcohol content that was double the legal limit when he was struck by a dump truck.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.