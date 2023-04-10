Brennan named new director for National Hurricane Center

The new director of the National Hurricane Center is a man with plenty of experience calling big storms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday announced Mike Brennan will take over immediately. Brennan had been acting deputy director and for the past five years was supervisor of the hurricane specialist unit that produces forecasts and warnings for the public. Brennan is 45 and has a doctorate in atmospheric sciences from North Carolina State. Outside experts praised the choice. Hurricane season starts June 1.

