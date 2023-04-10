Asian Art Museum showcases history of dance in “Beyond Bollywood” exhibit

By BETTY YU

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The sights and sounds of Bollywood filled San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum over the weekend at the opening party for its newest exhibit: Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in Art.

The group Non Stop Bhangra performed traditional Punjabi folk dances, which reflected some of what museumgoers will see on display in the exhibition.

The group also gave lessons and even invited everyone in the audience to join in on the dance later on in the evening on Saturday.

Beyond Bollywood celebrates 2,000 years of dance in the visual arts in South and Southeast Asia, and the Himalayas.

The exhibit has immersive features and showcases 120 artworks including paintings, sculptures and video from present day Bollywood to its origins.

“I hope they get a sense of the importance of dance in visual art, dance is known as a performing art, and obviously it is but there are so many depictions of it in the visual arts,” said Asian Art Museum’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Yael Eytan. “The stories behind it are really deep, and really interesting, and really tied up in mythology and religion, and socio-cultural themes”

Guests were also able to enjoy the South Asian tradition of henna at the special event.

The Asian Art Musuem will host several pop-up dance performances in the coming months.

Beyond Bollywood is on display through July 10.

For more information, visit Beyond Bollywood at this link: exhibitions.asianart.org/exhibitions/beyond-bollywood-2000-years-of-dance-in-art/?utm_campaign=dance&utm_medium=ad&utm_source=generic&gclid=CjwKCAjw586hBhBrEiwAQYEnHQq1vDEEeQD5Mtald3pcAeR7nswROkrVm5uHuNmOmW-rgpjTYqZVshoCcdMQAvD_BwE

