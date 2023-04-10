3 sought in Delaware mall shooting that wounded 3 people

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three suspects in a shooting at a Delaware mall that wounded three people and prompted an evacuation. Two friends of the victim began fighting with them, and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds. The original target of the attack and a 16-year-old friend were each shot by three rounds in the torso and lower extremities. The three suspects, described as in their late teens, then fled. Authorities say an 18-year-old bystander was also shot and was treated at a hospital. The state police released photos and video of the suspects on Monday and asked for the public’s help in apprehending them.

