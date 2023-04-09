Baltimore mayor calls for ‘youth curfew’ after 2 teens shot

The mayor of Baltimore has called for a summer curfew after two teenagers were shot while police were attempting to break up a large crowd of minors Sunday night. WBAL-TV reports a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot and wounded as police attempted to break up fights among a crowd of more than 200 teenagers gathered at the city’s Inner Harbor area around 9 p.m. One of the victims was in critical condition and the other was stable. Following the shooting, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced his intention to implement a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone 14 years and younger and 10 p.m. for those younger than 17 during the forthcoming summer months.

By The Associated Press

