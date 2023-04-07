US probes crash involving Tesla that hit student leaving bus

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. road safety regulators have sent a team to investigate a crash involving a Tesla that may have been using a partially automated driving system when it struck a student who had just exited a school bus. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Friday it will probe the March 15 crash in Halifax County, North Carolina, that injured the 17-year-old student. The State Highway Patrol says the driver of Tesla Model Y failed to stop for the bus, which was displaying all of its activated warning devices. Sending special investigation teams to crashes means that the agency suspects the Tesla was operating on systems that can handle some aspects of driving. Tesla says these are driver-assist systems and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.