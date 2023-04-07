US probes crash involving Tesla that hit student leaving bus
By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. road safety regulators have sent a team to investigate a crash involving a Tesla that may have been using a partially automated driving system when it struck a student who had just exited a school bus. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Friday it will probe the March 15 crash in Halifax County, North Carolina, that injured the 17-year-old student. The State Highway Patrol says the driver of Tesla Model Y failed to stop for the bus, which was displaying all of its activated warning devices. Sending special investigation teams to crashes means that the agency suspects the Tesla was operating on systems that can handle some aspects of driving. Tesla says these are driver-assist systems and that drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.