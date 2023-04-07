UK police charge 12-year-old with murder in car crash death

LONDON (AP) — British police have charged a 12-year-old boy with murder after a car plowed into a woman on a city street in northern England. The woman was found dead Wednesday night at the scene of the crash in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police said. Relatives identified her as Marcia Grant, who was 60. The boy was found shortly afterward and arrested. The suspect can’t be named for legal reasons because of his age. He is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday to face a charge of murder. In England, children 10 and over can be charged and convicted of crimes. Any sentences are served in secure youth centers rather than adult prisons.

