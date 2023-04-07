Q&A: Pumpkins’ Corgan raises awareness for Highland Park

Smashing Pumpkins singer and guitarist Billy Corgan is back this weekend trying to raise funds for victims of last year’s Highland Park shooting. Corgan has lived in the suburban Chicago suburb for 20 years. He held a livestreamed benefit show last year that raised $250,00. Corgan also owns the National Wrestling Alliance. The NWA will run a pay-per-view event on Friday night and proceeds from that show and other wrestling events this weekend will go toward the Highland Park Community Foundation. Corgan is about to head out on another tour with the Smashing Pumpkins. He will bring the NWA with him for shows that will also have wrestling matches.

