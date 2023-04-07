China begins military drills around Taiwan after US Speaker visit
China has started three days of military exercises around Taiwan, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s Eastern Theater Command announced Saturday.
The drills come a day after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a 10-day visit in Central America and the United States where she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.